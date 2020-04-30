Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National-Oilwell Varco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 95.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

NOV has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens downgraded National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

NOV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.74. 273,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,781,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

