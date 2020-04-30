Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Decreased by Oppenheimer

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.58. 4,886,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 143.20%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

