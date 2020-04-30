Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Reduced by Analyst

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Wix.Com in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wix.Com’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WIX. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $3.25 on Thursday, hitting $130.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $156.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.Com by 45.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

