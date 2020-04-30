QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $102.00 at Canaccord Genuity

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

QCOM stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.65. 17,098,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,581,806. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

