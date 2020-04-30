QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Charter Equity

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Charter Equity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,098,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 538,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40,325 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,996,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 32.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 946,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $64,018,000 after purchasing an additional 230,303 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

