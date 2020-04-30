Quanta Services (PWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Quanta Services has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.62-4.02 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.62-4.02 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Quanta Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $36.53 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $48,860.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.