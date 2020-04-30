Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,419.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $79,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 69,840 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 580.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 946,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 807,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.18. 745,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.71. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.64 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

