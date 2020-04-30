Qwertycoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $494,072.99 and approximately $61,666.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 122,683,300,813 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

