RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RANJY. UBS Group raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RANJY traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.21.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

