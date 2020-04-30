Raymond James Comments on Boralex Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$32.00 to C$28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -65.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$17.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.79.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

