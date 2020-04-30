Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Emera Inc (TSE:EMA)

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.89. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.67. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$42.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

