Raymond James Weighs in on TransAlta Renewables Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.14.

TSE:RNW traded down C$0.39 on Thursday, reaching C$15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,397. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.82 and a 12-month high of C$18.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.22.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.20 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 138.64%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

