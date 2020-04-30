Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,710,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 18,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on RLGY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

RLGY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,293,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,679. Realogy has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Realogy will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Realogy news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $177,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,199.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Silva purchased 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $99,617.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Realogy by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 34,126 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Realogy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,439,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

