Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN)

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE: CHP.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$13.00.

4/24/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$12.50.

4/14/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$14.35 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.75.

3/30/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.25 to C$13.50.

3/18/2020 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.25.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,936. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.58 and a 52 week high of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.77.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.