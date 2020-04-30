Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for STMicroelectronics (STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA: STM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/30/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €22.50 ($26.16) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €31.50 ($36.63) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – STMicroelectronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/2/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics NV has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.94). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.58.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.