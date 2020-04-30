Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Up 7.9% in April

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

Shares of RGA traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 461,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

