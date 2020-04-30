Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Upgraded to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

RBNC stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Homayoun Aminmadani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Also, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $44,375.00. Insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $193,455 in the last three months. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 46,759 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

