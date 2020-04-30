REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s (REMYY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REMYY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. REMY COINTREAU/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.00. 10,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,065. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

