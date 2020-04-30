Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

CATY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,939. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,287,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 131,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

