Research Analysts Set Expectations for Centene Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.47. 3,948,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. Centene has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $913,762.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Centene by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after buying an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Centene by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,754,000 after purchasing an additional 300,310 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Centene by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,967 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,421,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,904,000 after purchasing an additional 189,718 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.