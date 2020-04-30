Research Analysts Set Expectations for Trimble Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Trimble in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $35.71 on Thursday. Trimble has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 54.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 34.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at $736,709.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,138,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,521.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

