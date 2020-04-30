Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX):

4/27/2020 – Accelerate Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/22/2020 – Accelerate Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2020 – Accelerate Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/20/2020 – Accelerate Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/2/2020 – Accelerate Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2020 – Accelerate Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The stock has a market cap of $627.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.97. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 903.51% and a negative return on equity of 469.38%. Research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 172,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,018,381.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,106.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 727,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,875 in the last ninety days. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,042,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,524,000 after buying an additional 250,407 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

