Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 141.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 5.9% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,486,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,475,116. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $362.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

