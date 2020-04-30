Safe Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00005272 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Safe has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and $92,475.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003659 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.