Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

NYSE:SC traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. 92,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,144. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 62.53 and a quick ratio of 62.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

