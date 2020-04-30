SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

SB One Bancorp stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 99,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,992. SB One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $178.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CFO Adriano M. Duarte acquired 1,820 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $256,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta acquired 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $36,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,033 shares of company stock worth $85,288. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

