Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,299,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,752,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

