Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,851 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 10.0% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned about 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,399,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,451,000 after buying an additional 5,144,232 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,089,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,598,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 839,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after purchasing an additional 421,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 819.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 452,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 402,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.