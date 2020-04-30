Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,907 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 738,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 73,602 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 293,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.04. 6,124,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,704,644. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.