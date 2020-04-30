Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Riversedge Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,872 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 12.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,086,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,253,000 after buying an additional 1,997,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,763,000 after buying an additional 1,404,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,304,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,028,000 after buying an additional 390,692 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,024,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,472,000 after buying an additional 97,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,698,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51,015 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.89. 1,844,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,769. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.