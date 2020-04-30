Seele (SEELE) Trading Up 12% This Week

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Seele token can currently be purchased for $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX, HADAX and IDEX. Seele has a market capitalization of $58.71 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seele has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00048715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.64 or 0.03957253 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00061875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035890 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011363 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official website for Seele is seele.pro. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HADAX, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

