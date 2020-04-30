SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of SEGXF traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

