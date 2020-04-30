Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million.

Select Bancorp stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Select Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $139.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In related news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,886.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.