Selfkey Price Reaches $0.0008 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Selfkey has a market cap of $2.48 million and $1.47 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, ABCC and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.59 or 0.03954893 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00061774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035844 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011357 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,047,148,715 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, ABCC, Binance, IDEX, RightBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

