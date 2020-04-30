Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 119,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

SQNS traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.46. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

