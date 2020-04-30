Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 43,250 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $2,252,892.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,655.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $3,540,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.