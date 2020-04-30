ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $375.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.39.

ServiceNow stock traded up $29.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $351.54. 5,387,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,319. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.75. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $362.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total value of $1,009,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,980,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,541 shares of company stock worth $38,458,174. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $0. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

