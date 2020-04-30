SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $23.10 on Thursday. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

