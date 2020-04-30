SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGSOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SGS stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,531. SGS has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.76.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

