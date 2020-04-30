Short Interest in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Decreases By 8.6%

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 745,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.07.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Hugh Cutler acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $25,084.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,053.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.51 per share, with a total value of $54,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $494,351.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $1,809,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 397,620 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMG stock opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.