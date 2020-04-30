Short Interest in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Increases By 12.2%

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,320,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 10,980,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

CERN stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.01. 3,581,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,047. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cerner has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In related news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,176.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Cerner by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Cerner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cerner by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Cerner by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.