Short Interest in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Expands By 12.0%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 852,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NYSE:CWEN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.03. 791,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -200.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

CWEN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $1,158,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

