Short Interest in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expands By 12.2%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 5,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NYSE STZ traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,929. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $213.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of -909.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after buying an additional 124,090 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Cfra dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

