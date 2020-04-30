Short Interest in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expands By 11.6%

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.54.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $194,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $1,932,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,897,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,954,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,833,000 after purchasing an additional 356,136 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,482,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,726,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

