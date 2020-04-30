Short Interest in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Expands By 10.1%

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RESI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of RESI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. 2,029,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,939. Front Yard Residential has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $646.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.78 million.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 21,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $265,571.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 332,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,330 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at about $5,360,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth about $35,134,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 105,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 10.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 269,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,982 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

