Short Interest in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Rises By 12.0%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.87.

In other news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $260,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,656 shares of company stock valued at $792,724. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $8,821,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 120.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $128,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JACK stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

