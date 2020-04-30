Short Interest in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Decreases By 10.1%

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 821,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.09. 943,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,235. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.30. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RAMP shares. ValuEngine upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.