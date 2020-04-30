Short Interest in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Decreases By 7.3%

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,505. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $167.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $162.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

