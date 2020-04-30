Short Interest in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Increases By 12.1%

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,575,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $10.99. 1,515,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,004. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -156.98 and a beta of 2.61. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after buying an additional 905,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,571,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,147,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,273,000 after buying an additional 677,193 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,678,000 after buying an additional 470,679 shares during the period. 61.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.