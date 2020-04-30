Short Interest in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) Declines By 9.9%

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Renren worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RENN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Renren has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RENN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

